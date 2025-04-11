Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after buying an additional 404,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

CDNS stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average of $282.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

