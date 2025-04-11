SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.77, but opened at $114.92. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF shares last traded at $118.61, with a volume of 22,162 shares trading hands.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

