Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $37.40. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 13,921,461 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.