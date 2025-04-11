Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $37.40. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 13,921,461 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

