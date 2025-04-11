Shelton Capital Management Sells 496 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Antero Resources by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 612,997 shares during the period. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,917,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,018,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:AR opened at $31.96 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

