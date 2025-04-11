Churchill China (LON:CHH) Releases Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%.
Churchill China Stock Performance
CHH stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 683.25. Churchill China has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The firm has a market cap of £58.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Churchill China
