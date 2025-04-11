Churchill China (LON:CHH) Releases Earnings Results

Churchill China (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 57.90 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Churchill China had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Churchill China Stock Performance

CHH stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 539.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 683.25. Churchill China has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.23). The firm has a market cap of £58.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

