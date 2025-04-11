Phoenix Financial Ltd. Has $656,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,081,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $444.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.92. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

