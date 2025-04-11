Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $308.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.17.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.75. 186,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.05. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

