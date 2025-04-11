Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 14,730 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,342,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,577,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,380,820,000 after acquiring an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

