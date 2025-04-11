Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,017.84 or 1.00159422 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81,746.07 or 0.99827539 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 997,802,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,917,532 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 997,802,552.6324624 with 191,911,022.01446903 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.12159675 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,565,935.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

