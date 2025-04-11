Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.70. 378,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,990,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

CXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calibre Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.56.

The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

