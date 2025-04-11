Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

