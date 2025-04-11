iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.44 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 916138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

