Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

