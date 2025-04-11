Citigroup Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

