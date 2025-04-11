Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

