Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

