Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.56, but opened at $63.66. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $60.87, with a volume of 79,212 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This trade represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

