Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.62, but opened at $78.78. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 60,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.