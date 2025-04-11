Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $3.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $4.48. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2025 – Petco Health and Wellness was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

