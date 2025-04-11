National Bank of Canada FI Buys 6,592 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 213.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MANU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 254,280 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Manchester United Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.46 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

