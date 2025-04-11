American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and traded as low as $41.84. American Business Bank shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 295 shares traded.
American Business Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $379.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
American Business Bank Dividend Announcement
American Business Bank Company Profile
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
