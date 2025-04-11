Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $11.44. Cementos Argos shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 5,356 shares changing hands.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

