Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,732,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 7.0 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

