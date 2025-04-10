Cahill Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,895,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

