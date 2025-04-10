Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.05. 379,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

