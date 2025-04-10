Argent Trust Co Sells 755 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.22. 341,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.32.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

