Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 414,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).
Resolute Mining Trading Up 15.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.80.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.
