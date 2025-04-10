Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). Approximately 414,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 220,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Resolute Mining Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.90 million, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.80.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer, and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date the Company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for 2025 is 275,000 – 300,000 oz at an AISC of $1,650 – 1,750/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

