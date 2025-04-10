Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.03. 1,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Alpha Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.