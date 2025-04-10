Rathbones Group PLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after acquiring an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

