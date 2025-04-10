Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 117.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

