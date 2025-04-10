Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 6,584 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 399.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 92,468 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,584 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 19.2 %

JBLU opened at $4.29 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

