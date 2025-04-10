Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $98.44, with a volume of 17530718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

