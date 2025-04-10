Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 557922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.