IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $263.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IQV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

NYSE IQV opened at $152.90 on Thursday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

