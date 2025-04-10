Cahill Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

