Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.64 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 2274412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 9.4 %
Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.
Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$162,600.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
See Also
