Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.68% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $341,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

