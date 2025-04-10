Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Sells $431,758.08 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $431,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,109,451.52. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 11,439,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 379.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Altus Power by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 389,605 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

