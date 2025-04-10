Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.67). Approximately 1,641,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,054,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,701.11). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

