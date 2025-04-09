Top Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, GoDaddy, and Shift4 Payments are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies whose primary business involves operating social media platforms where users share content, interact, and communicate. Investors typically evaluate these stocks based on metrics such as user engagement, advertising revenue, and growth potential, reflecting the dynamic impact of digital communities on modern marketing and communication strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. 29,669,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981,941. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,316,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,786,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $27.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.79. 1,393,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5,564.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $13.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,679. GoDaddy has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.66. 4,269,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

