Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

