Rathbones Group PLC Has $953,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

