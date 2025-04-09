Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,129 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

