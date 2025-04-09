Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MT opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

View Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.