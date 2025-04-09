Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

