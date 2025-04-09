Faithward Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 972 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.
