Faithward Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IMCG opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

