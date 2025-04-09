CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 12,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 304,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

CSX Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.