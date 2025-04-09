APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,008 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $40,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.