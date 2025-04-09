APG Asset Management N.V. Has $29.82 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $235.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $258.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

